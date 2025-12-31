New Zealand rings in New Year 2026 with spectacular fireworks

19:04





Thousands of revellers gathered around New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to watch a spectacular downtown light show as New Year celebrations began.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also extended best wishes to the citizens of his country.





"Happy New Year, New Zealand!," he posted on X.





This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT. -- ANI

