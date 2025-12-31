HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New Zealand rings in New Year 2026 with spectacular fireworks

Wed, 31 December 2025
New Zealand rang in the New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks and cultural performances.

Thousands of revellers gathered around New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to watch a spectacular downtown light show as New Year celebrations began.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also extended best wishes to the citizens of his country.

"Happy New Year, New Zealand!," he posted on X.

This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT. -- ANI

