      
Nandini Chakravorty named Bengal's first woman chief secretary

Wed, 31 December 2025
21:35
Nandini Chakravorty/Courtesy X
Nandini Chakravorty was on Wednesday appointed as the chief secretary of West Bengal, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the state, a senior official said. 

Chakravorty replaced Manoj Pant, who was scheduled to assume superannuation on June 30 but was granted a six-month extension from July 1 to December 31. 

Chakravorty, who was the state's home secretary, was replaced by Jagdish Prasad Meena, the official said. Pant was appointed as the principal secretary to the chief minister in the rank of chief secretary, he said. 

In separate notifications, the state government assigned additional responsibilities to several senior IAS officers. 

Sundarban affairs department's additional chief secretary Atri Bhattacharya was also entrusted with the charge of the director general of the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute. 

Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department's additional chief secretary Barun Kumar Ray will also look after the tourism department, one of the notifications said. -- PTI

