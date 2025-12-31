Man gets life term for raising module of Pak-based terror outfit in Assam

10:56

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raising a module of Pakistan-based terror outfit in Assam to carry out terrorist activities, the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.





Md Kamruj Zaman alias Kamaruddin was awarded three separate punishments under provisions of an anti-terror law, with the maximum of life imprisonment, by an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, it said, adding, the sentences will run concurrently.





The court also fined Zaman Rs 5,000, with three months' additional simple imprisonment in case of default, in each of the three instances.





Zaman was convicted for raising a module of the proscribed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in Assam for carrying out terrorist activities during 2017-18, the NIA in a statement said.





The conspiracy was aimed at striking terror in the minds of the people, it said.





According to the agency's investigation, Zaman recruited Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk, and a few more for the purpose.





The anti-terror agency had in March 2019 chargesheeted five people, including the four men. While Sahnawaz, Saidul, and Omar were convicted after they pleaded guilty, the fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died of an illness during the course of the trial, the NIA said. -- PTI