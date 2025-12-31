HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Maharashtra govt allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am

Wed, 31 December 2025
11:49
In view of New Year's Eve celebrations across Maharashtra, the state government has permitted establishments like eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars and pubs to operate till 5 am on January 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The home department issued a 'permanent' order on Tuesday night, permitting extended hours to the entertainment and hospitality venues, an official said.

This order will now remain in force for Christmas Eve (December 24 night), Christmas (December 25 night) and New Year's Eve (December 31 night) in the future, as hotel and restaurant associations make these requests every year.

Many a time, approval gets delayed due to administrative paperwork, he said. While the establishments will be allowed to stay open till 5 am on the specified nights, they will also have to follow specific terms and conditions, the official said.

According to the conditions, establishment owners will arrange private security guards inside and outside their premises to avoid law and order issues.

In case of any such problem, the owner or licence holder will be held responsible, he said.

The order also makes it clear that the time relaxation applies only for the use of the premises.

Existing rules about the use of sound and music systems will continue to apply, including all directives issued by the Supreme Court and the Bombay high court.

As per the order, the time extension applies to establishments operating from building premises and enclosed places. It is not applicable to open venues, said the official.

The home department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has also instructed the police department to keep adequate vigil to maintain law and order during the New Year's Eve celebrations, the order stated.   -- PTI

