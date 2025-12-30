HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Leopard mauls woman in Nainital, second death in a week

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
00:32
image
A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Nainital on Tuesday, sparking fear among residents as this was the second such incident in a week.

According to police, Rekha Devi, had gone to a nearby forest with other women to collect dry wood and fodder for her cattle when she was attacked by a leopard.

All but Rekha Devi returned to their village so her family members started searching for her in the forest where her mutilated body was recovered, Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad said. 

Locals have expressed concern about their safety and demanded action regarding such leopard attacks from the forest department. 

The villagers alleged that despite repeated incidents of leopard attacks in the area, no action has been taken by the department.                  Earlier on December 26, a leopard had dragged a woman from near her house into the bushes in Dhari block of the district. The woman's body was later recovered.

TOP STORIES

India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt

India's real GDP grew 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8 percent in the first quarter and 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled
LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised
MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised

At least three people have died and over 100 hospitalized in Indore, India, after allegedly drinking contaminated water. Residents claim the death toll is higher. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination and...

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO