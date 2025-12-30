Leopard mauls woman in Nainital, second death in a week

00:32





According to police, Rekha Devi, had gone to a nearby forest with other women to collect dry wood and fodder for her cattle when she was attacked by a leopard.





All but Rekha Devi returned to their village so her family members started searching for her in the forest where her mutilated body was recovered, Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad said.





Locals have expressed concern about their safety and demanded action regarding such leopard attacks from the forest department.





The villagers alleged that despite repeated incidents of leopard attacks in the area, no action has been taken by the department. Earlier on December 26, a leopard had dragged a woman from near her house into the bushes in Dhari block of the district. The woman's body was later recovered.

