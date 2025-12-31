HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Late-night local trains, metro services to facilitate Mumbai New Year revelry

Wed, 31 December 2025
Additional services of local trains, metros, and buses will be operated to cater to the rush of people ringing in the New Year in various locations across Mumbai through Wednesday night, officials said. 

The Central Railway and the Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services on their respective corridors. 

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) will also operate additional services through the night. 

BEST will run additional bus services, especially on routes connecting popular beach destinations, till 12:30 AM. 

It will also operate Heritage Tour buses in South Mumbai till the early morning hours. 

Of the 12 special suburban services, Western Railway will operate eight services between Churchgate and Virar. 

Central Railway will run four services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan, and CSMT-Panvel sections till early morning on January 1, 2026. 

All four services on CR will depart from their originating stations at 1.30 am. 

The MMRC stated the extended services will begin after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 AM on January 1, 2026. 

Regular services will resume from 5:55 AM onwards. 

The fully underground Metro Line 3 connects Colaba in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs via Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). 

The 33.5-km corridor has 27 stations, all underground, except Aarey JVLR. -- PTI

