HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar reaches Dhaka for Khaleda Zia's funeral

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
13:06
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia, who dominated Bangladesh's politics for decades, died on Tuesday in Dhaka. Her funeral will be held at 2 pm.

Jaishankar was received at the airport by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, spokesperson of the Indian mission in Dhaka confirmed to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

A special flight carrying the Indian minister landed at Dhaka at 11.30 am, the BSS added.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held at Manik Mia Avenue with foreign dignitaries, political leaders, and representatives from various countries expected to attend.

Following the funeral, Khaleda will be laid to rest with state honours at around 3:30pm beside her husband, slain president and freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.

Three-time prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for a long time, Zia died in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral, for which he will travel to Dhaka on Wednesday, an official statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaishankar meets Zia's family, conveys condolences
LIVE! Jaishankar meets Zia's family, conveys condolences

Haryana woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road
Haryana woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Quad envoys dare China with rare meet in Beijing
Quad envoys dare China with rare meet in Beijing

Ambassadors of the Quad nations, consisting of the United States, India, Australia and Japan, held a rare publicised meeting in Beijing.

Cong asks PM to clarify on Chinese mediation claims
Cong asks PM to clarify on Chinese mediation claims

The Congress on Wednesday termed Chinese claims of mediation between India and Pakistan concerning and said the people of India need clarity on the issue.

The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
The Do-able 2026 Bucket List

A workable, doable 'to-do' list for the New Year...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO