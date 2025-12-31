HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar meets Khaleda Zia's family, conveys condolences

Wed, 31 December 2025
13:38
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, Hamidullah said, 'HE @DrSJaishankar, Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people | Govt of #India as #Bangladesh mourns passing of former Prime Minister #BegumKhaledaZia, recognized her contribution to #democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026).'   -- ANI

Haryana woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road
A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Quad envoys dare China with rare meet in Beijing
Ambassadors of the Quad nations, consisting of the United States, India, Australia and Japan, held a rare publicised meeting in Beijing.

Cong asks PM to clarify on Chinese mediation claims
The Congress on Wednesday termed Chinese claims of mediation between India and Pakistan concerning and said the people of India need clarity on the issue.

The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
A workable, doable 'to-do' list for the New Year...

