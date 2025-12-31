Jaishankar meets Khaleda Zia's family, conveys condolences

13:38

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.





In a post on X, Hamidullah said, 'HE @DrSJaishankar, Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people | Govt of #India as #Bangladesh mourns passing of former Prime Minister #BegumKhaledaZia, recognized her contribution to #democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026).' -- ANI