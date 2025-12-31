HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indore water contamination: Residents claim 8 deaths

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
11:13
image
Local residents have claimed that eight persons have died due to vomiting and diarrhoea after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore, though the administration has confirmed three deaths.

According to the locals, eight persons, including six women, lost their lives within a week after falling ill due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.

A health department official said on Wednesday that Nandlal Pal (70), Urmila Yadav (60) and Tara Kori (65) died of diarrhoea in the locality.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also said the state government would bear the entire cost of the treatment of all patients.

An official said that following the CM's instructions, a zonal officer of the municipal corporation and an assistant engineer in Bhagirathpura were suspended with immediate effect, while the services of an in-charge sub-engineer were terminated.

The official said a three-member committee headed by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been constituted to probe the allegations of deaths caused by water contamination.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said a leakage was found at a point in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura, above which a toilet has been constructed. He said the drinking water was possibly contaminated due to this leakage.

MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla alleged that the administration was concealing the actual death toll to cover up its 'fatal negligence' in the contaminated drinking water incident.

"The contaminated drinking water incident has put an ugly blot on the image of the country's cleanest city, Indore, but only cosmetic steps are being taken in the name of action," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 148 flights cancelled at Delhi airport
LIVE! 148 flights cancelled at Delhi airport

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

Zia's funeral today; Jaishankar, Pak FM to attend
Zia's funeral today; Jaishankar, Pak FM to attend

The funeral prayer for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday in Dhaka. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend.

US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela
US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela

The United States carried out a covert drone strike on a port facility along Venezuela's coastline earlier this month, in what is believed to be the first known American attack on a target inside Venezuelan territory, CNN reported.

Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance cracks in Latur, Jalna
Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance cracks in Latur, Jalna

After weeks of negotiations over seat-sharing, the Mahayuti alliance appears to have broken down ahead of municipal corporation elections in Latur and Jalna, with partners deciding to contest the January 15 polls independently.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO