India successfully test-fires Pralay missiles

16:30

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.





Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.





It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.





The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said. -- PTI