India successfully test-fires Pralay missiles

Wed, 31 December 2025
16:30
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets. 

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub tragedy: 2 govt officers suspended

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

2 held with 150 kg explosives in Tonk on New Year's eve

Police in Tonk, Rajasthan, seized 150 kg of explosives, 200 cartridges, and fuse wire from a car, arresting two individuals. The explosives were concealed in sacks of urea fertilizer and were allegedly being transported for supply.

Haryana woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Contaminated water kills 7

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India, has resulted in multiple deaths, with contaminated water suspected as the cause. Authorities are investigating and providing assistance to affected families.

