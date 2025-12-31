HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub tragedy: 2 govt officers suspended

Wed, 31 December 2025
Two officers of the Goa State Pollution Control Board have been suspended in connection with the nightclub fire tragedy, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said show cause notices would be issued to a few officers from different departments after an inquiry.

A total of 25 people were killed, including tourists and staffers, in a massive fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora area on December 6 night. 

The latest action against the two officers of the Board has taken the number of state government officials suspended so far to five.

Those suspended earlier are: Sharmila Monteiro (then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board), Siddhi Halarnkar (then Director of Panchayat), and Raghuvir Bagkar (then Secretary of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat).

Sawant also informed reporters that a magisterial inquiry report related to the fire tragedy has been submitted to the government, which will be made public soon.

"Two officers from the Goa State Pollution Control Board were suspended based on the findings of the report. Action would also be initiated against others from other departments, including Fire and Emergency Services and Excise," the chief minister said.

He reiterated that those responsible for illegalities at the nightclub won't be spared.

Responding to a question on the reopening of some clubs sealed in the aftermath of the December 6 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub fire tragedy, Sawant said these facilities have been directed to adhere to the guidelines. 

"Once they fulfil the guidelines, they would be inspected, and then they would be allowed to operate. If they fail to do so, they would be shut down permanently," he said.

Goa Police so far arrested eight persons, including three owners of the nightclub, while another owner, Surinder Khosla, is yet to be held.

The Mapusa court on December 26 extended the police custody of the owner-brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village. They were deported to India on December 17.   -- PTI

