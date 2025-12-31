HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report

Wed, 31 December 2025
22:11
Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub after a fire broke out, in Goa.
The Goa nightclub, where a deadly fire killed 25 people in early December, was built illegally on salt pan and allowed to operate without a valid trade licence, pointing to serious lapses and collusion at multiple official levels, said a government-constituted magisterial inquiry's report. 

The probe report, made public on Wednesday, noted the ill-fated structure stood in the middle of a salt pan and was "not permissible under any law". 

The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the report. 

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, ordered by the state government after the tragedy, fireworks were organised at the establishment "without taking proper care and caution" and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze on December 6 night. 

The report, placed before a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of senior officials, states that the revised site sketch "depicts the hexagonal structure at the middle of salt pan/water body." -- PTI

