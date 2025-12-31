HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flyer claims fungal infection after taking Akasa Air flight

Wed, 31 December 2025
A passenger on Wednesday claimed that she developed a fungal infection after travelling in an Akasa Air flight, and the airline said it was reviewing the matter to better understand the details and circumstances involved.   

In a post on LinkedIn, Jahanvi Tripathi said she had taken an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on December 26 and that the unhygienic condition of the seats was extremely concerning and unacceptable.

Sharing pictures of swollen legs, she said, soon after my journey, I developed a severe fungal infection in my legs.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the airline was aware of a social media post of a customer who shared her experience after taking one of its flights.

"We are in touch with the customer and are reviewing the matter to better understand the details and circumstances involved. -- PTI

