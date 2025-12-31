HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Family pays last respects to Khaleda Zia

Wed, 31 December 2025
11:44
The body of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia reached her Gulshan residence, Firoza, on Wednesday, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza.

In a post on X, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said, 'The body of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia arrived at Firoza in Gulshan, where family members and relatives paid their last respects to her ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza.'

At the residence, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was seen seated quietly with a prayer book in his hands, surrounded by family members, as he paid his final respects to his mother in a moment marked by solemn grief.

The funeral prayer for the former prime minister will be held at 2 pm today on Manik Mia Avenue at the South Plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building.

Large crowds have gathered at the venue to participate in the Namaz-e-Janaza, with millions of mourners reported to be present.  -- ANI

