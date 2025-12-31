Expect to close 2025 by carrying 123 mn passengers: IndiGo

22:49





In a release providing a snapshot of the happenings involving IndiGo in 2025, it also mentioned the major operational disruptions during December 3-5, regrettably impacting the valued customers and added that it has profusely apologised.





"The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 by welcoming over 123 mn customers, an addition of over 10 mn compared to 113 million customers in calendar year 2024," the release said.





According to IndiGo, it has rapidly restored its network and operations to normal, and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience. "IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator's committee," the release said.





A four-member panel that probed the massive IndiGo flight disruptions has submitted its report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. -- PTI

