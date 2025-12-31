HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Expect to close 2025 by carrying 123 mn passengers: IndiGo

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
22:49
image
IndiGo on Wednesday said that it expects to carry 10 million more passengers to reach 123 million this year. 

In a release providing a snapshot of the happenings involving IndiGo in 2025, it also mentioned the major operational disruptions during December 3-5, regrettably impacting the valued customers and added that it has profusely apologised. 

"The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 by welcoming over 123 mn customers, an addition of over 10 mn compared to 113 million customers in calendar year 2024," the release said. 

According to IndiGo, it has rapidly restored its network and operations to normal, and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience. "IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator's committee," the release said. 

A four-member panel that probed the massive IndiGo flight disruptions has submitted its report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report
LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security
Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr
CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assets have increased slightly to Rs 1.65 crore, while several ministers are wealthier, according to the latest asset disclosure.

Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion
Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion

Police in Maharashtra's Amravati district arrested a pastor from Kerala and seven others on charges of hurting religious sentiments after allegations of offering money for conversion to Christianity. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized...

48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years
48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years

Uttar Pradesh Police data reveals a significant increase in the number of alleged criminals killed in encounters in 2025, along with details of actions against illegal religious conversions, cow smuggling, and property recoveries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO