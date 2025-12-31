HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Car with bomb threat message spotted outside Raut's home

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
20:07
image
A car with a bomb threat message written on its window was found parked outside Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a search of his premises by bomb detection personnel, a police official said. 

Nothing suspicious was found during the search of Raut's residence in the Bhandup area, he said. 

According to the official, a note was found written on a window of the WagonR car dust with content "Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje bomb blast" (There will be chaos today, bomb blast at 12 am). 

Supporters of the Rajya Sabha MP immediately informed police about the bomb threat message. 

Later, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel reached the spot and thoroughly checked Raut's bungalow, but did not find anything suspicious, according to the official. 

The parked car was seized and police were in the process of registering a case against an unidentified person in connection with the threat message, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K: Objection on Vande Mataram themed event publicity
LIVE! J-K: Objection on Vande Mataram themed event publicity

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security
Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

DRDO tests 150-500 km range Pralay missiles, induction next
DRDO tests 150-500 km range Pralay missiles, induction next

India successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha, paving the way for its induction into the military. The missile is indigenously developed and features a state-of-the-art navigation system.

Don't judge people by caste, wealth or language: Bhagwat
Don't judge people by caste, wealth or language: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of social harmony, environmental responsibility, and national unity, urging people to rise above divisions and work collectively for the betterment of society and the nation.

Pan-India kidney racket unearthed after farmer's complaint
Pan-India kidney racket unearthed after farmer's complaint

An investigation into an illegal kidney racket, triggered by a farmer's complaint, has revealed a pan-India kidney transplant network involving agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO