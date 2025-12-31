HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Broadband subscriber base crosses 100 crore in India

Wed, 31 December 2025
Share:
22:27
image
Broadband subscriber base in the country crossed the 100 crore-mark in November 2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said on Wednesday. 

India had 99.98 broadband subscribers in October comprising 95.49 crore on wireless networks and 4.48 crore on fixed connection. 

"In the month of November 2025, the broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 1 billion (100 crore) mark," Trai said in a statement. 

Jio had led the market in October with 49.49 crore wireless and 1.34 crore fixed line broadband subscribers. 

It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 30.26 crore wireless and 99.1 lakh wired broadband subscribers in the same month. 

Trai said in the last 10 years, the broadband subscriber base in India has increased more than six times. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report
LIVE! Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan: Probe report

Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security
Khaleda Zia's funeral held amid tight security

Funeral prayers were held for Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia amid tight security. Millions joined the namaz-e-janaza of Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr
CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assets have increased slightly to Rs 1.65 crore, while several ministers are wealthier, according to the latest asset disclosure.

Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion
Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion

Police in Maharashtra's Amravati district arrested a pastor from Kerala and seven others on charges of hurting religious sentiments after allegations of offering money for conversion to Christianity. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized...

48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years
48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years

Uttar Pradesh Police data reveals a significant increase in the number of alleged criminals killed in encounters in 2025, along with details of actions against illegal religious conversions, cow smuggling, and property recoveries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO