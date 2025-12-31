Broadband subscriber base crosses 100 crore in India

22:27





India had 99.98 broadband subscribers in October comprising 95.49 crore on wireless networks and 4.48 crore on fixed connection.





"In the month of November 2025, the broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 1 billion (100 crore) mark," Trai said in a statement.





Jio had led the market in October with 49.49 crore wireless and 1.34 crore fixed line broadband subscribers.





It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 30.26 crore wireless and 99.1 lakh wired broadband subscribers in the same month.





Trai said in the last 10 years, the broadband subscriber base in India has increased more than six times. -- PTI

