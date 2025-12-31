Bengal ex-minister Kanti Ganguly summoned for SIR hearing on Jan 2

Former West Bengal minister Kanti Ganguly on Wednesday said he has been summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Eight-two-year-old Ganguly, who had served in the state cabinet for a decade during the Left Front rule, said he has been asked to appear before the poll officials on January 2.
"I am quite surprised to receive a notice asking me to appear for a hearing on January 2. I do not know the reason. My name is on the 2002 draft list. I have been casting my vote for several decades. I have sent my reply to the commission and will definitely appear for the hearing," the CPI-M leader told PTI.
In his response to the commission, Ganguly detailed his long political career, including the number of years he served as an MLA and as a minister.
"I have also mentioned the different positions I have held, starting from a councillor and chairman of a borough committee," he said.
Ganguly said he had submitted all necessary documents along with the enumeration form and questioned the rationale behind issuing him a notice despite this.
Nearly 15 years after the Left Front lost power in the state, Ganguly continues to remain active at the grassroots.
The poll panel has issued a notification stating that hearings of voters aged above 85 years or those who are seriously ill will be held at their residences. -- PTI