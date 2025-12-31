Bengal ex-minister Kanti Ganguly summoned for SIR hearing on Jan 2

17:36

Former West Bengal minister Kanti Ganguly/Courtesy Facebook





Eight-two-year-old Ganguly, who had served in the state cabinet for a decade during the Left Front rule, said he has been asked to appear before the poll officials on January 2.





"I am quite surprised to receive a notice asking me to appear for a hearing on January 2. I do not know the reason. My name is on the 2002 draft list. I have been casting my vote for several decades. I have sent my reply to the commission and will definitely appear for the hearing," the CPI-M leader told PTI.





In his response to the commission, Ganguly detailed his long political career, including the number of years he served as an MLA and as a minister.





"I have also mentioned the different positions I have held, starting from a councillor and chairman of a borough committee," he said.





Ganguly said he had submitted all necessary documents along with the enumeration form and questioned the rationale behind issuing him a notice despite this.





Nearly 15 years after the Left Front lost power in the state, Ganguly continues to remain active at the grassroots.





The poll panel has issued a notification stating that hearings of voters aged above 85 years or those who are seriously ill will be held at their residences. -- PTI

