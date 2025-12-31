HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek will 'not be allowed' to offer puja at Matua Thakurbari: Union minister

Wed, 31 December 2025
15:57
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shantanu Thakur has said that Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee 'will not be allowed' to enter the Matua Thakurbari in North 24 Parganas district to offer prayers if he arrives with a heavy force.

Banerjee is scheduled to visit the sacred shrine in Thakurnagar, Bongaon, on January 9 to offer puja, following a public meeting at Taherpur, according to a TMC leader.

However, the Union minister and Matua leader on Tuesday termed the planned visit as a potential 'show of force' that will be met with stiff resistance from the community.

"If Abhishek Banerjee comes to Thakurbari to show off power with a police force, I will not let him offer puja," Thakur told reporters.

"It is a clear message, we will not allow him to offer prayers in any way if he arrives in such a manner".

The minister further warned that thousands of Matua devotees are expected to congregate at the site to hold a 'dhikkar michil' (protest march) to condemn the TMC leader's visit.

Thakur asserted that the Matua community does not require the support of the Trinamool Congress, stating, "There is no need for them to be by the side of the Matuas." -- PTI

