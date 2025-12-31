HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
60 injured in loco train collision in Uttarakhand hydroelectric project tunnel

Wed, 31 December 2025
About 60 people were injured when a loco train collided with a goods train inside Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project tunnel in Chamoli district, officials said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that there were a total of 109 people, mostly workers, on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred late Tuesday evening.

He said the train was evacuated and condition of all injured is stable.

The DM said that one train carrying people and another carrying materials were moving inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the project, being constructed by THDC (India), when they collided.

According to officials, loco trains are used inside tunnels for the transportation of workers, officials, and materials for construction work.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli said that 10 injured have been sent to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

The 444-megawatt hydroelectric project is being built on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. 

The project is to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines. It is targeted to be completed by next year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam couple burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft
LIVE! Assam couple burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

Zia's funeral today; Jaishankar, Pak FM to attend
Zia's funeral today; Jaishankar, Pak FM to attend

The funeral prayer for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday in Dhaka. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend.

India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt

India's real GDP grew 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8 percent in the first quarter and 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela
US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela

The United States carried out a covert drone strike on a port facility along Venezuela's coastline earlier this month, in what is believed to be the first known American attack on a target inside Venezuelan territory, CNN reported.

