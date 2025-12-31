HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2012 Pune blasts accused shot dead in Maha town

Wed, 31 December 2025
Bunty Jahagirdar, one of the accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shrirampur town in Ahilyanagar district on Wednesday, the police said. 

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was attacked by two bike-borne persons when he was returning from a burial ground on Borawake College Road, along with another person on a two-wheeler, around 2 pm. 

He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, said Ahilyanagar superintendent of police Somnath Gharge. 

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case, and the investigation is on," Gharge said. 

Jahagirdar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in the Jangli Maharaj Road serial blasts case. 

Four coordinated low-intensity explosions had rocked the busy arterial road in the heart of Pune on August 1, 2012, at spots near Balgandharva Theatre, a Dena Bank branch, a McDonald's outlet and Garware Bridge. -- PTI

