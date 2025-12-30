HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zia's funeral tomorrow, 3-day mourning announced

Tue, 30 December 2025
13:01
Khaleda Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday, as Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday following the death of the former prime minister.

In a televised address to the nation, Yunus urged people to maintain discipline and order during the funeral prayers and the observance of mourning across the country.

"At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers)," he said.

Zia, the longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

"I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza," he said.   -- PTI

LIVE! Zia's death: BNP braces for transition of power
LIVE! Zia's death: BNP braces for transition of power

Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension
Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension

The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations amid tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries, Prothom Alo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting
Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her contributions to Bangladesh's development and India-Bangladesh relations.

NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student
NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) over the alleged racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital.

'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal
'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have announced a seat-sharing pact, another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

