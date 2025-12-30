HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Woman cop shifted after abusive video goes viral

Tue, 30 December 2025
A woman sub-inspector has been attached to the police lines after a video went viral showing her allegedly misusing her authority and abusing a couple on road in Meerut, officials said on Tuesday.

The sub-inspector, Ratna Rathi, was posted at Rorawar police station in Aligarh, they said.

The incident took place near Bombay Bazaar area in Meerut, when she was returning home from Muzaffarnagar in her car on Sunday evening. 

According to police, a minor altercation broke out between Rathi and a couple travelling in another car.

During the argument, the woman officer allegedly lost her temper, got out of her car and verbally abused the man in the other vehicle.

She threatened him with dire consequences, including sending him to jail, and beat him with a belt.

Eyewitnesses said that when the woman accompanying him tried to intervene, she was also subjected to abusive behaviour.

The video, purportedly showing the officer using obscene language and invoking her position in the police, was recorded by bystanders and circulated on social media.

As the video gained traction, the matter was reported to senior police officials.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the identity of the woman officer has been established and she was found to be posted in Aligarh.

No written complaint was received from the affected party yet and further action would be taken if a complaint is lodged, he said.

Taking cognisance of the incident based on a report from Meerut Police, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar late on Monday ordered that Rathi be attached to the police lines as a disciplinary measure. 

Police officials said departmental proceedings may be initiated after a detailed examination of the incident.  -- PTI

