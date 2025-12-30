HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VDG opens fire after suspicious movement in Rajouri

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
23:43
File image
File image
A village defence guard (VDG) opened fire after observing suspicious movement in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday evening, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident at village Dali in Kalakote area, they said.

According to the officials, the VDG fired around half-a-dozen rounds in air after reportedly picking up suspicious movement of an unidentified person.

The police assisted by security forces immediately rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshots but nothing suspicious was observed during the subsequent search operation, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a suspected Pakistani drone was observed over Phulpur area near the International Border in Samba district late Tuesday evening.

The drone intruded into this side from across the border and hovered for a brief period before returning, the officials said.

They said security forces carried out a precautionary search of the area but found nothing on the ground. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt

India's real GDP grew 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8 percent in the first quarter and 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled
LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised
MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised

At least three people have died and over 100 hospitalized in Indore, India, after allegedly drinking contaminated water. Residents claim the death toll is higher. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination and...

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO