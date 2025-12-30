HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
UP: SP leader escapes unhurt in firing

Tue, 30 December 2025
Samajwadi Party leader Amarendra Nishad had a narrow escape after a relative allegedly fired at him with a revolver in the Gulriha police station area of this district on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Amarendra Nishad, a resident of Khutahan Khas and son of former MLA Rajmati Nishad, was standing near his house, according to a complaint lodged at Gulriha police station. 

In his complaint, the SP leader alleged that his elder uncle's son, who lives nearby, opened fire at him with an intention to kill. 

The bullet brushed past his chest, leaving him unharmed. 

Amarendra Nishad later reached Gulriha police station and submitted a written complaint against the accused. 

Police officials said that an investigation is underway and necessary legal action will be taken after examining the facts of the case. 

Amarendra Nishad had contested the 2022 assembly elections from Pipraich constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but lost to BJP's Mahendra Pal Singh. 

His father, late Jamuna Nishad, was a minister during the BSP regime and was widely regarded as a prominent leader of the Nishad community in Gorakhpur. 

After Jamuna Nishad's demise, his wife Rajmati Nishad was elected as an MLA on a SP ticket. 

Subsequently, their son Amarendra Nishad entered active politics and contested the Pipraich assembly seat in 2017 and 2022. -- PTI

