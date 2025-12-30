UAE rejects Saudi claims on Yemen, reaffirms Kingdom's security

20:43





The UAE categorically rejected any attempt to implicate the country in tensions among Yemeni parties and strongly denounced allegations that it exerted pressure on, or issued directives to, any Yemeni party to undertake military operations that would undermine the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders.





The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full respect for the Kingdom's sovereignty and national security, and its rejection of any actions that could threaten the security of the Kingdom or the wider region.





The UAE firmly believes that the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries constitute a cornerstone of regional stability, and reaffirms its full coordination with the Kingdom.





The UAE further stresses that since the outset of the developments in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, its position has focused on containing the situation, supporting de-escalation efforts, and promoting understandings to contribute to preserving security and stability and protecting civilians, in full coordination with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





With regard to the statement issued by the military spokesperson of the Coalition Forces concerning the military operation at the Port of Mukalla, the ministry of foreign affairs affirms its categorical rejection of claims alleging the fuelling of the Yemeni conflict, noting that the referenced statement was issued without consultation with the Coalition member states. -- ANI

The United Arab Emirates expressed concern regarding the statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the fundamental inaccuracies it contains regarding the UAE's role in the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen.