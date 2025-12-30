HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC meets Bengal CEO, seeks home hearings for unmapped voters above 60

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
23:12
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to allow voters above 60 years of age to be heard at their residences, instead of calling them to visit SIR assistance camps. 

The ruling party of West Bengal made the request at a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal amid reports of elderly and ailing voters facing difficulties during hearings held in camps. 

A five-member TMC delegation met Agarwal and sought what it described as humane and inclusive hearing procedures for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, alleging that many were being subjected to avoidable physical hardship and distress. 

The delegation, in a letter to the CEO, welcomed a recent notification by the additional chief electoral officer allowing electors aged 85 years or above and those who are sick to be contacted telephonically and verified at their homes. 

"We welcome this corrective step and acknowledge your office's proactive action," the letter said. 

However, the party argued that the same facility should be extended to all senior citizens above 60 years of age. 

Sixty years is the nationally accepted threshold for availing senior citizen concessions under both the central and state government frameworks. There is no constitutional, statutory or logistical rationale for denying the same compassionate standard to all senior citizens above 60 years, especially those living with comorbidities and chronic medical conditions, the TMC said. 

Raising another issue, the party alleged that midway through the SIR exercise, the Election Commission had introduced a new category termed logical discrepancies, under which 1.36 crore voters were being summoned for hearings. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt

India's real GDP grew 8.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8 percent in the first quarter and 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled
LIVE! Sunny Leone's Mathura New Year event cancelled

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised
MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised

At least three people have died and over 100 hospitalized in Indore, India, after allegedly drinking contaminated water. Residents claim the death toll is higher. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination and...

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO