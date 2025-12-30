Tiger rescued after 11-hour operation from open well in Kerala

18:59

File image





The animal slipped into the well at around 5 am, prompting residents to alert the authorities after hearing unusual noise.





Family members who woke up to the noise later realised that a tiger had fallen into the well and immediately informed neighbours and the forest department.





Officials from the local police station and forest department rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert.





The rescue operation proved challenging as the well was over seven metres deep and filled with water.





The tiger had damaged the motor inside the well, making it impossible to pump out the water.





Fire and rescue services personnel were subsequently called in to drain the well.





By noon, a tranquilising expert and a specialised team arrived and began efforts to secure the animal.





After several attempts, the tiger was carefully guided into a net and lifted partway out of the well. -- PTI

A tiger that fell into an open well near a house was safely rescued on Tuesday after nearly 11 hours of sustained effort by forest officials and rescue teams in Thiruvananthapuram.