STF seizes firearms, ammunition in Kolkata ahead of New Year, 3 held

Tue, 30 December 2025
17:51
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Tuesday recovered 12 firearms and ammunition from two locations in the city and arrested three persons, an officer said.

These were recovered during raids on Strand Road and in Alipore in the city's southern part.

"Three persons have been arrested. We have started questioning them," the officer said.

According to police sources, two men were spotted loitering suspiciously in Strand Road area and detained.

"Upon searching a large bag carried by the duo, we found a one-shotter, a 7mm pistol and at least 20 to 22 rounds of ammunition," the officer said, adding that they were later arrested.

In Alipore, police arrested a man identified as Rajesh Kumar Sau and recovered 11 firearms from his possession, the policeman said. -- PTI

