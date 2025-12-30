HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Search in Kishtwar, Poonch over terrorist movement reports

Tue, 30 December 2025
18:20
Security forces on Tuesday launched cordon and search operations along border areas and the mountainous hinterland of Poonch and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of heightened anti-terror measures, officials said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of two terrorist groups operating in the Doda-Kishtwar forest areas, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Keshwan-Chatroo valley after apprehending terrorist movement, they said.

Troops used drones and other aerial surveillance equipment to monitor the area in a bid to track down the terrorists, they added.

According to reports, two groups of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, with two to three operatives each, are believed to be present in the area, which has witnessed encounters in the past.

The Romeo Force of the Army also conducted search operations at Khanetar Top along the Indo-Pak border in Poonch and adjoining areas following suspected terrorist movement, officials said, adding that the troops were equipped with aerial surveillance support and sniffer dogs. -- PTI

