Salman Khan arrives at Jamnagar ahead of celebratory event by Reliance

Tue, 30 December 2025
20:49
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Jamnagar International Airport on Tuesday to attend a celebration hosted by Reliance.

The actor, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday in Mumbai, arrived in Jamnagar in style, wearing an all-black outfit. 

He donned a black jacket and paired it with a black shirt and jeans.

The actor will be a special guest at the upcoming Reliance-hosted event, joining numerous other celebrities and actors.

Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted at the Jamnagar airport earlier today. 

The actor was seen with his wife, Genelia D'Souza.

Earlier, Reliance Family Day was also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani. 

The annual celebration featured numerous celebrities, including Shankar Mahadevan, Gaurav Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Nitanshi Goel, Kiku Sharda, and others. The event took place on December 28.

According to the press note by Jio Creative Labs, the event followed a deliberate narrative rhythm that integrated music, performance, humour and large-scale participation. 

Performances were conceived as storytelling tools rather than standalone acts, allowing the evening to unfold as one continuous journey rooted in family, legacy and collective pride. 

The event was hosted by the Bigg Boss 19 winner, Gaurav Khanna. -- ANI

