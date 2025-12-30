Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 89.84 against US dollar

19:11





Strong industrial output numbers supported the local unit, but a stronger greenback, higher global crude oil prices, and foreign fund outflows prevented sharper gains, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.98 against the dollar and traded in the range of 89.72-89.98 during the day.





The local unit eventually settled at 89.84 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.





The rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 89.98 against the US dollar on Monday. -- PTI

The rupee rose 14 paise to close at 89.84 (provisional) against the greenback on Tuesday primarily on account of dollar selling by the Reserve Bank.