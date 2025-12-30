HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan, China mourn death of Khaleda Zia

Tue, 30 December 2025
12:01
image
Pakistan and China on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, paying tribute to her political legacy and role in shaping the country's democratic journey.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a condolence message, said he was 'deeply saddened' by the passing of Zia, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a 'lasting legacy'.

"Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan," he said.

China also conveyed its condolences, with the Chinese leadership mourning Zia's demise and reaffirming continued friendly relations with the BNP, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a condolence letter addressed to Zia's son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the former prime minister was a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in her country's political history.

Yao said Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately conveyed their condolences to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Zia, the longtime chief of BNP and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Yao said Zia 'embodied the democratic aspirations' of the Bangladeshi people and inspired the nation through her resilience, courage and leadership.

"She was also a cherished friend of the Chinese people, whose contributions helped strengthen China-Bangladesh relations," he said.

The Chinese people will always remember her with deep gratitude and the highest respect, the ambassador said.

He further said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) would continue to maintain its longstanding and friendly relations with the BNP under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.  -- PTI

