Follow Rediff on:      
Over 17K cops to man Mumbai during New Year celebrations

Tue, 30 December 2025
The Mumbai police deployed more than 17,000 personnel as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations, an official said on Tuesday. 

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches starting Wednesday evening. 

The celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Thursday. 

In view of the celebrations, the police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, the official said. 

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will be set up at key locations, important roads, and patrolling on streets will be intensified, he said. 

"The Mumbai police, along with the traffic wing, have deployed a massive security force comprising 10 additional commissioners of police, 38 deputy commissioners of police, 61 assistant commissioners of police, 2,790 police officers and 14,200 police personnel," the official said. 

In addition, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT) teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, Home Guards and other forces have been deployed at sensitive and important locations, according to him. -- PTI

