Follow Rediff on:      
One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh

Tue, 30 December 2025
17:30
image
An Ansar member named Bajendra Biswas (40) was killed after being shot by a colleague in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. 

The accused Ansar member, Noman Mia, has been arrested, RTV Online reported. 

"Yes, the incident is confirmed", Monindra Nath, acting secretary general of Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council told ANI over the phone. 

"The incident took place on Monday (29 December) at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila", the report said. 

"The deceased Ansar member Bajendra Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district," it added. 

"According to police and local sources, a total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory. At the time of the incident, Ansar members Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together. During that time, a shot was fired from the shotgun in Noman Mia's possession, seriously injuring Bajendra Das in his left thigh", the report said. 

Later, his colleagues rescued him and took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. -- ANI

