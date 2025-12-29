Now, Pawars firm up alliance for Parbhani civic body

00:32





The alliance announcement was made by NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan in Parbhani, a day ahead of the last date for filing nominations by candidates.





He said seat-sharing arrangement between his party and the NCP-SP led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar will be finalized after further talks.





Chavan was in Parbhani to hold alliance talks with NCP-SP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan. Parbhani is the third civic body where NCP led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP-SP headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar are contesting the polls together.





Earlier, the two parties announced tie-ups for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.





Pune district is the home turf of the powerful Pawar family. The NCP is an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, while the NCP-SP is a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. -- PTI

