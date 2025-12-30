HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nabard scraps 7,000 crore bond, again

Tue, 30 December 2025
09:10
State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Monday scrapped its planned bond issuance of Rs 7,000 crore, which comprised three-year bonds, due to elevated yields at the shorter end of the curve.

According to market participants, Nabard was expecting rates to soften after the liquidity infusion announcement last week, but the 10-year government bond yield rose to around 6.60 per cent from 6.52 per cent.

"Expectations are not matching," said a market participant. "If issuers accept bids at these levels, the secondary market would have to reprice accordingly, which is why bids are being rejected," the person added.

Nabard has withdrawn a bond issuance of the same amount for the second consecutive time. In late November, it had scrapped a similar Rs 7,000-crore issue due to unfavourable market conditions. 

Last week, Power Finance Corporation also withdrew its scheduled bond issuances totalling Rs 6,000 crore after investor bids came in at yields higher than what the issuer was willing to accept. This marked the third instance in the past two months of PFC pulling back a bond issue.

Earlier, PFC had withdrawn a Rs 3,000-crore three-year bond issue and a Rs 3,500-crore 15-year bond issue on November 25 and December 10, respectively, amid elevated corporate bond yields. 

Market participants said bids have not softened in line with expectations, highlighting muted transmission of the RBIs recent 25-bp rate cut.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

