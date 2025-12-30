Mumbai civic polls: AAP promises free water, power, education

18:01





Elections to the cash-rich BMC, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026.





The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded 75 candidates for the 227 member Mumbai civic body.





Unveiling the manifesto 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' (Kejriwal's Guarantee) here, former Delhi chief minister Atishi alleged that despite a civic budget of over Rs 75,000 crore, the BMC has failed to deliver basic services and has been marred by corruption.





"AAP's model of governance in Delhi and Punjab would be replicated in Mumbai to provide free electricity, quality education and accessible healthcare. The manifesto promises 24x7 clean drinking water with free supply up to 20,000 litres per household per month, a revamp of BMC-run schools with modern infrastructure, and free bus passes for students," she said. -- PTI

