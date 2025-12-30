HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai civic polls: AAP promises free water, power, education

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
18:01
image
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the next month's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising free and round-the-clock water supply, free electricity up to 200 units, free world-class education and healthcare under the banner of "Kejriwal chi Guarantee". 

Elections to the cash-rich BMC, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded 75 candidates for the 227 member Mumbai civic body. 

Unveiling the manifesto 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' (Kejriwal's Guarantee) here, former Delhi chief minister Atishi alleged that despite a civic budget of over Rs 75,000 crore, the BMC has failed to deliver basic services and has been marred by corruption. 

"AAP's model of governance in Delhi and Punjab would be replicated in Mumbai to provide free electricity, quality education and accessible healthcare. The manifesto promises 24x7 clean drinking water with free supply up to 20,000 litres per household per month, a revamp of BMC-run schools with modern infrastructure, and free bus passes for students," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh
LIVE! One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh

Bengal's demography altered by infiltration: Amit Shah
Bengal's demography altered by infiltration: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh, leading to demographic changes. He promises to end infiltration if BJP wins the upcoming elections.

Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension
Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension

The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations amid tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries, Prothom Alo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'
Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'

Meanwhile, the India captain was seen with his wife Devisha at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where the couple offered prayers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

'Do I get credit for it?': Trump on India-Pak truce claim
'Do I get credit for it?': Trump on India-Pak truce claim

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 70 times that he ended the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO