HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST announces Rs 2 lakh aid each to families of 4 victims

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
19:29
image
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four persons killed in a bus accident in Bhandup area of Mumbai.

The civic-run public transport body also ordered an immediate departmental probe into the December 29 incident that left 10 people injured. 

The incident occurred when a wet-leased BEST bus crashed into pedestrians near Bhandup railway station.

"Expressing condolences to the victims of this unfortunate accident, the BEST Undertaking is committed to providing appropriate medical assistance and support to the injured in the accident, and also conveying its condolences to the families of the deceased," according to a release issued by BEST.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The BEST has been providing appropriate medical treatment and assistance under its health initiatives. 

All necessary support would be extended to those undergoing treatment as per prevailing norms, the release said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 30 detained after clash between two communities in Guj
LIVE! 30 detained after clash between two communities in Guj

One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh
One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh

"The incident took place on Monday (29 December) at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila", the report said.

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

'India-B'desh ties under Khaleda Zia complex and strained'
'India-B'desh ties under Khaleda Zia complex and strained'

Former Indian envoys reflect on the life and legacy of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, highlighting her role in restoring democracy and the complex relationship between India and Bangladesh during her tenures.

BMC polls: Uddhav, Raj meet to resolve seat-sharing issues
BMC polls: Uddhav, Raj meet to resolve seat-sharing issues

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to finalize seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming civic polls. The meeting occurred as the deadline for filing nominations ended. The alliance aims to challenge...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO