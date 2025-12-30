MP shocker: Man rapes 3-month-old niece; victim in hospital, accused held

21:12





The infant remains in critical condition at the district hospital following the assault, an official said, adding the accused has been arrested.





The accused is the victim's uncle (her father's elder cousin) and both families live together in a joint household in a locality under the Station Road police station area, additional superintendent of police Surendra Pratap Singh told reporters.





The incident occurred in the afternoon when the accused, who was in an inebriated state, took the infant to a nearby room on the pretext of playing with her and then raped her, he added.





The police detained the man for questioning immediately after receiving a complaint.





They later registered a case and formally arrested him, the ASP stated. -- PTI

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped his three-month-old niece under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, the police said.