Modi voices deep concern over targeting of Putin's residence

Tue, 30 December 2025
13:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voiced 'deep concern' over the reports of the targeting of the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

'Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation,' Modi said in a post on X.

Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow. 

Modi said the ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace.

'We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,' the prime minister said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zia's death: BNP braces for transition of power

Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension

The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations amid tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries, Prothom Alo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her contributions to Bangladesh's development and India-Bangladesh relations.

NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) over the alleged racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital.

'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have announced a seat-sharing pact, another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

