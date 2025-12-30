Modi expresses deep sadness over Khaleda Zia's death

10:35

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the death of his former Bangladesh counterpart Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions towards the development of the neighbouring country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.





'Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,' Modi wrote on X.





'I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,' he said. -- PTI