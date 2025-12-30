Lupin signs exclusive India pact with Chinese pharma firm for GLP-1 drug

11:14

Lupin on Monday said it has signed an exclusive licensing, supply and distribution agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for Bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist for diabetes and weight management.



Under the agreement, Lupin will have exclusive rights to commercialise and distribute the injectable drug in India.



Bofanglutide, developed by Gan & Lee, is administered once every two weeks and is intended for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes, as well as for weight management in overweight and obese individuals.



The drug is positioned as a potential first-in-class global fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist.



According to clinical data cited by the companies, Bofanglutide has demonstrated weight-loss outcomes comparable to or better than existing GLP-1 therapies, while offering the convenience of less frequent dosing.



The therapy also helps lower blood glucose levels and body weight, with a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the GLP-1 drug class.



The partnership expands Lupins diabetes portfolio as it aims to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing obesity treatment segment.



Obesity is emerging as a major public health concern in India, with an estimated 174 million adults classified as overweight and about 50 million as obese.



Diabetes already affects roughly 90 million adults in the country.



"We are offering the best solutions for managing chronic metabolic diseases like most urgent global health challenges," Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said.



"This partnership demonstrates our strategic focus on the GLP-1 class of drugs and highlights our dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative therapies for our patients."



"Bofanglutide offers a significant advantage with its convenient fortnightly dosing," Rajeev Sibal, president, India region formulations, Lupin, added, "thus reducing the number of injections by 50 per cent while delivering outcomes and clinically proven efficacy that matches or surpasses existing weekly formulations."



Gan & Lee executives said the India agreement follows a recent exclusive licensing deal in Latin America and reflects the company's broader global expansion strategy for its metabolic disease portfolio.



-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard