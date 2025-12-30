HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kochi Biennale painting draws Christian groups' objections

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
23:01
image
A painting displayed at the Kochi Biennale has drawn criticism from Christian groups, who say the artwork hurts religious sentiments. 

The painting is part of the 'Idam' exhibition, one of the Biennale's curated shows. 

The work, created by an artist from Kerala, is alleged to present a distorted depiction of Christ's Last Supper, an image that holds deep significance for Christians worldwide. 

Critics have also pointed out that the same artwork had appeared in a magazine a few years ago, when it had attracted similar objections. 

When contacted, the Biennale authorities declined to comment. 

Sources said following the protest, the Biennale authorities decided to close the convention centre where the painting was displayed for two days. 

The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) Kochi Diocese Committee said the Biennale should not be treated as a space where anything can be exhibited in the name of art, without considering the impact on faith of communities. 

"The image of Christ's Last Supper is one that Christians and people across the world hold close to their hearts," the KLCA said. 

It added that portraying it in a way that causes discomfort or revulsion among viewers was dangerous and deeply hurt religious feelings. 

The KLCA demanded that the organisers of the Biennale remove the artwork and offer an apology, saying the display had wounded an entire religious community. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May
China claims it mediated India-Pakistan tensions in May

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by India which maintains that the matter was resolved bilaterally.

LIVE! Kochi Biennale painting draws Christian groups' objections
LIVE! Kochi Biennale painting draws Christian groups' objections

MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised
MP: Water contamination leaves 3 dead, 100 hospitalised

At least three people have died and over 100 hospitalized in Indore, India, after allegedly drinking contaminated water. Residents claim the death toll is higher. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination and...

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home: Modi
Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced concern over reports of the targeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO