Kochi Biennale painting draws Christian groups' objections

23:01





The painting is part of the 'Idam' exhibition, one of the Biennale's curated shows.





The work, created by an artist from Kerala, is alleged to present a distorted depiction of Christ's Last Supper, an image that holds deep significance for Christians worldwide.





Critics have also pointed out that the same artwork had appeared in a magazine a few years ago, when it had attracted similar objections.





When contacted, the Biennale authorities declined to comment.





Sources said following the protest, the Biennale authorities decided to close the convention centre where the painting was displayed for two days.





The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) Kochi Diocese Committee said the Biennale should not be treated as a space where anything can be exhibited in the name of art, without considering the impact on faith of communities.





"The image of Christ's Last Supper is one that Christians and people across the world hold close to their hearts," the KLCA said.





It added that portraying it in a way that causes discomfort or revulsion among viewers was dangerous and deeply hurt religious feelings.





The KLCA demanded that the organisers of the Biennale remove the artwork and offer an apology, saying the display had wounded an entire religious community. -- PTI

A painting displayed at the Kochi Biennale has drawn criticism from Christian groups, who say the artwork hurts religious sentiments.