Kerala BJP mayor objects to use of civic body e-buses outside city limits

Tue, 30 December 2025
Thiruvananthapuram mayor VV Rajesh (second from right)
Newly elected BJP Mayor VV Rajesh on Tuesday objected to the operation of Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation's electric buses outside city limits. 

At present, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating some of those buses. 

Addressing the issue, Rajesh alleged that KSRTC had shifted the Corporation's e-buses to other parts of the state under pressure from various political leaders. 

Citing an instance, he said one such bus was found parked at a KSRTC garage in Neyyattinkara, outside the city limits. 

"How can a vehicle allotted to the city corporation be kept at the Neyyattinkara garage?" the mayor asked, asserting that such practices would not be tolerated. 

However, the ruling CPI-M criticised the Mayor's decision to recall the buses. 

Senior Left leader and general education minister V Sivankutty dismissed Rajesh's remarks, citing a Malayalam proverb commonly used to mock those trying too hard to impress others. 

The Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation's e-bus project, implemented under the Smart City Mission, involves KSRTC operating 113 electric buses within city limits to provide affordable public transport. 

The issue comes close on the heels of a controversy involving a BJP councillor and a legislator over the allocation of an office room in a Corporation-owned building. 

Former Congress MLA and current councillor K S Sabarinathan, along with senior party leader K Muraleedharan, had criticised CPI-M MLA V K Prasanth in connection with that dispute. -- PTI

