Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar





"The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025," the statement read.





Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning today at the age of 80, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.





According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer.





"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.





"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.





Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection.





The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments. -- PTI

