I get no credit for ending India-Pak conflict: Trump

12:08

United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during his bilateral meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



As Trump began his bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and his delegation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida Monday, he said that he had solved eight wars so far in the first year of his second term in the White House.



He said he stopped the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, threatening the countries with tariffs, as well as other conflicts, but is not given credit for it.



He then repeated his claim that he stopped the fighting between India and Pakistan.



"Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, 'I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years'. And I literally settled it in one day," Trump said.



"Trade. They do trade. I said, 'We're going to cut you off from trade. No more trade. To both of them...Then I put 200 per cent tariffs... the next day they called.' 35 years of fighting, and they stopped."



"Do I get credit for it? No. I did eight of them. India. How about India and Pakistan... So I did eight of them, and then I'll tell you the rest of it," Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior administration officials, told Netanyahu ahead of their bilateral meeting.



Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a 'long night' of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 70 times that he ended the conflict between India and Pakistan.



He has taken credit for ending the conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours during his meetings with world leaders and repeated the claim during his travels abroad.



India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.



India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.



India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. -- PTI