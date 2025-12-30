HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I get no credit for ending India-Pak conflict: Trump

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
12:08
image
United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during his bilateral meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Trump began his bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and his delegation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida Monday, he said that he had solved eight wars so far in the first year of his second term in the White House.

He said he stopped the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, threatening the countries with tariffs, as well as other conflicts, but is not given credit for it.

He then repeated his claim that he stopped the fighting between India and Pakistan.

"Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, 'I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years'. And I literally settled it in one day," Trump said.

"Trade. They do trade. I said, 'We're going to cut you off from trade. No more trade. To both of them...Then I put 200 per cent tariffs... the next day they called.' 35 years of fighting, and they stopped."

"Do I get credit for it? No. I did eight of them. India. How about India and Pakistan... So I did eight of them, and then I'll tell you the rest of it," Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior administration officials, told Netanyahu ahead of their bilateral meeting.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after a 'long night' of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 70 times that he ended the conflict between India and Pakistan.

He has taken credit for ending the conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours during his meetings with world leaders and repeated the claim during his travels abroad.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zia's death: BNP braces for transition of power
LIVE! Zia's death: BNP braces for transition of power

Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension
Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension

The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations amid tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries, Prothom Alo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting
Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her contributions to Bangladesh's development and India-Bangladesh relations.

NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student
NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) over the alleged racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital.

'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal
'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have announced a seat-sharing pact, another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO