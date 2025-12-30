Former VP Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

14:06

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit as vice president in July, is yet to be provided with an official residence, people close to him said on Tuesday.





Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year.





Weeks later, in September, he vacated the Vice President's Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.





The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala.





On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.





"But so far, he has not been provided with an accommodation he is entitled to," a person close to him pointed out.





As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a type VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.





After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller type VII house. -- PTI