HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former VP Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

Tue, 30 December 2025
Share:
14:06
image
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit as vice president in July, is yet to be provided with an official residence, people close to him said on Tuesday.

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year.

Weeks later, in September, he vacated the Vice President's Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala.

On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.

"But so far, he has not been provided with an accommodation he is entitled to," a person close to him pointed out.

As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a type VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.

After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller type VII house.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Former VP Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation
LIVE! Former VP Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow
Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

BJP, Sena together in Mumbai; divided in Pune, Sambhajinagar
BJP, Sena together in Mumbai; divided in Pune, Sambhajinagar

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest the January 15 polls to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune municipal corporations separately after seat-sharing talks failed. Leaders from both parties are blaming each other for the...

Will fulfil his last wish to...: Tripura student's uncle
Will fulfil his last wish to...: Tripura student's uncle

The family of Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun, is seeking capital punishment or life imprisonment for those responsible. They also urge the government to prevent racial hate crimes against people from the Northeast.

'Do I get credit for it?': Trump on India-Pak truce claim
'Do I get credit for it?': Trump on India-Pak truce claim

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 70 times that he ended the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO