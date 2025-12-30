Fog disrupts Delhi airport ops, 118 flights cancelled

10:21

At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 flights diverted and 130 services delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as dense fog disrupted operations.





The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flights daily.





An official said 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled while 16 flights were diverted at the airport.





Information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that 130 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning at the airport and the average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes.





In a post on X in the morning, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said all flight operations continue as normal and flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate flights in low visibility conditions.





Against the backdrop of fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms.





These include 'timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal'. -- PTI