Fake currency worth Rs 1.70 lakh recovered from Chhattisgarh couple; held

Tue, 30 December 2025
21:28
File image
File image
A couple was arrested for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes in a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

The police recovered fake notes with a face value of Rs 1,70,500 in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, a colour printer machine and paper from their residence in Sonpairi village in Raipur.

The accused, Arun Turang (50) and his wife Rakhi (40), allegedly distributed fake currency notes among vendors on Monday evening, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by a vegetable seller in Ranitarai village.

"Vendors caught the couple when they realised that counterfeit notes were given and informed the police," the official said.

The official said Turang allegedly purchased a colour printer machine and paper online. He made counterfeit notes and circulated them in at least two villages. -- PTI

